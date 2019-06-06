River Rat Brew Trail summer passports are back

SUNBURY – A popular way to visit some of the Valley’s breweries is back for the summer. The River Rat Brew Trail’s Summer Passports are back for a second year. It will take trail goers throughout the Valley to discover unique craft brews.

Organizers say each passport holder will receive a free leather coaster at each of the nine participating breweries throughout the Susquehanna Valley from June 1 to September 30. Participants do not need to make a purchase to have their passports verified.

Participants who get the verification sticker at every location and submit their completed passport will also earn their choice of either a hooded sweatshirt or a brewer t-shirt. Passports cost $35 and can be purchased either at seven of the nine breweries or online at RiverRatBrewTrail.com. You can see the full list of participating breweries at below.

Participating breweries include: