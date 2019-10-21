Ringtown woman killed after accident

RINGTOWN — An unidentified 37-year-old Ringtown woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township, Schuylkill County early Sunday morning. Frackville state police say the crash occurred in the area of 645 Aristes Road.

Frackville troopers say the victim was negotiating a slight left turn, when she drove onto the north shoulder of Aristes Road. She then spun counter clockwise, hit another vehicle, and flipped over and struck a ditch. The other driver involved was not injured and no names are being disclosed.