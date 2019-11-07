Richards excited for new role as Union County Commissioner

LEWISBURG – Following Tuesday’s unofficial general election results, Union County will have two new commissioners, one is Democrat Stacy Richards. Richards joined WKOK Sunrise recently to share what her priorities and goals will be as commissioner.

Richards says she first wants to continue working on establishing more broadband in the county, “So a lot of our county, just because of the topographical challenges, don’t have broadband. So the commissioners began it, the new commissioners will finish it, but I appreciate the focus the commissioners have put on the economic impacts and the infrastructure needs.”

Richards also wants to continue filling in the Great Stream Commons park, “We finally have at least a private sector sale for the privately owned land there, and I believe that we are heading in the right direction with Great Stream Commons and one of the objectives is to fill that places with businesses.”

Richards says developing continuity early with fellow freshman commissioner Jeff Reber and re-elected Preston Boop is also going to be key. Richards says she already has gotten involved with commissioner duties, “When I won the primary, I began attending the weekly work sessions to try to understand what it is the county commissioners do, what they work with daily, and its just more belief that I can do this job and I really look forward to doing this job.”

