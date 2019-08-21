Ribbon cutting held for LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center

WATSONTOWN – “Marathon” efforts to open a new Luzerne County Community College center in Watsontown were celebrated Wednesday with its ribbon cutting. During the ceremony, the new Greater Susquehanna Center officially opened its doors for its first semester. The fall semester officially begins September 3.

It is the seventh LCCC dedicated center to open, and second in the Valley, with the other located in Shamokin. College President Thomas Leary says the Valley’s drive to expand its education opportunities made this possible, “They seem to be really passionate about the fact that they want to be able to make kind of a transition, and they want to have another college here that can provide different pathways. Geographically, it’s in a perfect spot.”

The center is opening five classrooms, two computer labs, an office area, and a student lounge, but more additions could be coming. It is in the former Watsontown Elementary School that was part of the Warrior Run School District.

District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack says he’s happy to see an old district building now become a big community impact, “I think that was one of the challenges when the building closed three years ago. We wanted to be able to give back to the community, so to be able to bring the IU in here last year and this year, being able to bring the college here…it’s just remarkable for everyone in the district.”

To help cover the capital cost of operating the new college, and reduce local student tuition, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce has been seeking $100,000 from Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Lycoming, and Clinton counties. President and CEO Bob Garrett says he’ll be sending an official request soon, “By Labor Day, we will get the official requests out to the counties. Then we’ll start working with the school districts, and then also doing some private sector fundraising, and that will happen during the month of September.”

For the upcoming semester, students will pay an in-county tuition of $134 per credit. But Bob Garrett says more funding is needed in order to offer in-county tuition in the future. After the counties, he says the chamber will seek another $100,000 from area school districts and other funding resources. High school students can take classes for $64 per credit and can transfer those credits to any school in the state.