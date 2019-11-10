Veterans Day program: “Return to Vietnam”

LEWISBURG – The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives is hosting a Veterans Day program with Silver Star recipient (Battle of Hue, 1968), Bob Lauver, who will discuss his return to Vietnam in 2002. He was joined by four Gold Star mothers, seeking to learn more of the ultimate sacrifice of their loved ones. The trip was featured on PBS as a part of a Memorial Day tribute several years ago.

The event will take place Monday, Veterans Day, at 7 p.m. at the Best Western meeting room, next to Country Cupboard in Lewisburg. It is free and open to the public. Event organizers are asking for donations of non-perishable or canned food items for the SV Conservatives annual food drive.