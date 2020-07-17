Restructuring project takes next step as school board votes on architect in Shikellamy

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School board voted to approve a contract with Schrader Architects of Lancaster for architectural services to build a expansion at Chief Shikellamy. School board president Wendy Wiest, says they highlighted the budgetary reasons for looking into the full multi-facility restructuring plan during the budget season.

She says there are other reasons to move forward with this part of the plan, “By doing this restructuring, long overdue in my opinion, to give everybody in the Shikellamy School District an equal opportunity to learn regardless of their economic, socio-economic background, regardless of their race, regardless of anything. All students will be able to enjoy the same education in the Shikellamy School District and that’s very important to me.”

Superintendent, Dr. Jason Bendle, says he is happy to provide parents with the research they reviewed in making their decision to move forward with the project, “Kids do better when you combine them, all kids do better when you combine them. That includes underprivileged kids, that includes children of color, that include accelerated kids, that includes all kids. So, what this board is talking about doing is going to improve the education for all kids.”

About 300 participants attended the virtual meeting with a lengthy public comment portion where some community members asked the district to delay the architectural vote.