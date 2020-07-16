Restaurants facing a new round of restrictions from the Governor

HARRISBURG – Area restaurant owners are once again facing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a news conference Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced an executive order that announces bars and restaurants must limit indoor occupancy to 25% or 25 people for an indoor event or gathering.

Jay Seidel is owner of Front Street Station in Northumberland. He responded to the news of limited occupancy saying, “It doesn’t mean much to us because we are so huge. We are such an immense restaurant. We really will not be affected, other than our events, but everybody cancelled anyway. Where we will be hurting is at our sister location, Jay’s Tiffany’s Northside in Sunbury.” He says Jay’s Tiffany’s is a smaller venue, so they will have to cut back on the number of patrons visiting at once.

However, Seidel says this is a good decision, “Yeah, I think it’s a great idea, before we get in the mess that Florida, Texas and Arizona are in. I think it’s a fantastic idea.”

The Governor said any on-premise alcohol sales in bars and restaurants must be with meals only, but cocktails-to-go are still permitted. Nightclubs are prohibited from conducting operations.

Indoor gatherings are reduced to 25 people or less, but outdoor events can still have up to 250 people. This limit also includes staff.