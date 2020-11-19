Restaurant rally in Harrisburg, including with local state rep

HARRISBURG– Restaurant owners and their supporters rallied at the State Capitol Wednesday to oppose restrictions by the Wolf Administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic. State Representative Kurt Masser, who owns three restaurants, says he knows first-hand how restaurants

are suffering because of the restrictions.

“The governor has said he has the data to back up his decisions and he said he would share that data. The next day he backtracked. Why? Because he doesn’t have the data. Show us the real data that’s out there. Show us that we are the reason this outbreak is happening. He can’t do that. Big box stories are being left unchecked. We are the industry that is being singled out,” Masser said.

Restaurant owners contend they’ve been unfairly targeted by the restrictions and say they’ve worked to make their businesses safe places during the pandemic. They add that restrictions on restaurants have led more people to gather in homes and other unregulated environments where coronavirus is spreading. They also say a portion of CARES Act funding that’s yet to be allocated by the state should be made available to help them recover from their financial losses.