Restaurant double-murder case heading to Snyder County Court

MIDDLEBURG – The accused suspect of the July restaurant double-murder case is heading to Snyder County Court. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says a preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon for 55-year-old Christopher Fernanders of Paxinos.

The DA says during the hearing, the prosecution was able to establish the facts affirmed in the incident’s affidavit of probable cause about the incident. The DA says the court will hold all charges against Feranders when the case heads to county court, including first degree murder. Therefore Fernanders remains incarcerated without bail.

Piecuch says Fernanders’ arraignment date is tentatively scheduled for January, and a pre-trial conference would follow in March.