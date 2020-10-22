Restaurant/bar liquor license fees to be waived by Governor Wolf

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has announced a plan to waive liquor license fees to provide more financial relief for restaurants and bars. The governor announced Thursday he’s working with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to waive standard licensing fees through 2021 starting January 1. He says more than 16,000 state restaurants and bars, clubs, catering clubs and hotels would see $20 million in relief.

As part of his fall legislative agenda, Governor Wolf is also calling on the General Assembly to provide an additional $225 million in CARES money for small businesses. He says that funding would be used in the form of forgivable loans and grants. Governor Wolf is also proposing another $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, and leisure and service industries, including restaurants and bars, salons, and barber shops.