Valley therapist, educator weighs in on presidential candidates

SELINSGROVE – A Valley community leader, therapist, and educator joined the list of local residents offering their opinions on the US presidential race. Raven Rudnitsky of Selinsgrove was a recent guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program and says holding President Donald Trump as a model for Christian values does not make sense to her, “You can have many, many political beliefs that differ from mine but to use the current President as an example of Christian values did not sit well with me and I had to respond to that.”

Rudnitsky says her beliefs are to love thy neighbor and also to love they enemy, no matter how hard that may be at times, “You know, I’m a Christian so they’re my Christian values but I think people of other faiths and people who are just good human beings share those values and we don’t see our President modeling those for us. So, saying that he represents Christian values just struck me as ‘Oh, no, no, no.'”

Rudnitsky adds that the Bible says “The lying mouth destroys the soul” and no matter what your background is, she says we all know President Trump lies, “It’s been documented, I don’t know, twenty thousand times? He started with the birth certificate where President Obama was not born in the United States. Of course he was. He even alluded to that may Kamala Harris wasn’t born in the United States. Of course she was.”

“It’s just, if we have legitimate political stance, we don’t need to lie about them,” she adds.

Rudnitsky says that these are some of the basic biblical tenets that matter to her and she thinks they matter to many Republicans as well. She says they these values are not political. You can hear her full interview online at wkok.com. WKOK has had a series of invited guests on the program to talk about the upcoming Presidential election.