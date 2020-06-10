Resolution to end Wolf disaster declaration passed, Wolf responding at 1 p.m.

HARRISBURG – Some state lawmakers are looking to put an end to Governor Wolf’s disaster declaration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor will be responding to it. Tuesday, the GOP-controlled state house passed a concurrent resolution directing Governor Wolf to issue a proclamation or executive order to end the disaster emergency. It was issued March 6 and was renewed last week by the governor.

Republican lawmakers say the governor has no power to veto such legislation, but Governor Wolf says he plans to do so when it reaches his desk. The governor is holding a press conference today at 1 p.m. on the matter, we’ll carry it live on WKOK, WKOK.com and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation App.