Resiliency in the Valley after Wood-Mode layoffs

SUNBURY – The people of this Valley and the regional economy is slowly recovering from the Wood-Mode shutdown.

Resiliency has been strong in the Valley since the sudden massive layoff of more than 900 workers, so said Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett says the Valley’s strong economy is a factor, “The local forces were able to come together and really rally around the workforce development, the issues. We have the tools now in place they, just need to be deployed and I think you’re seeing that with the news that’s come out with the different job fairs, with all the different training that’s already being offered.”

Jim Richmond is a partner with 1847 Financial, he’s been helping Wood-Mode workers and he said everyone should be prepared for catastrophe, “You need to have what’s pretty much an emergency fund or resources that you can go to in order to weather those bad times.”

President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Joanne Troutman says all the work going into helping the Wood-Mode workers is being done now, and has been done in the past, for anyone in need. “I want to be really clear, we do this, this is the work we do. We do have funding streams at United Way that are funded privately by private donations that anybody can donate to any time to support people like that.”

Troutman said the Wood-Mode Working Family Fund has a balance of just over $15,000. You can contribute at any branch of BB&T. You can hear more about this topic from Friday’s On The Mark on the WKOK Podcast page, or visit WKOK on Google or Apple Podcasts and subscribe.