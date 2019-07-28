Rescue Hose Company Mustang raffle won by Selinsgrove man

SUNBURY — A crowd gathered at the Rescue Hose Company Saturday night, with many people hoping they would be the winner of a new Ford Mustang. Just after 8pm, fire company treasurer and raffle coordinator Dan Saxton reached into a metal drum and pulled out a small piece of paper. Inside the drum, were 700 identical pieces of paper, but this one bore the name of Tom Clark of Selinsgrove.

Clark acknowledged his win Saturday night after being contacted by Saxton. He wins the 2019 Mustang which was provided by the Sunbury Motor Company. Saxton says SMC sells the vehicle at a much lower cost to the fire company. The drawing still had a few dozen tickets remaining Friday but sold out Saturday afternoon according to Saxton.