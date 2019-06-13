Republican candidate to be chosen for special 85th District race

LEWISBURG – Tonight the Union and Snyder County Republicans will choose their state representative nominee to replace US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer). Union County republican Committee Chair Carolyn Conner tells us the convention will take place at 6 p.m. in the Baylor Room at County Cupboard.

Conner tells us 17 conferees, including nine from Union County and eight from Snyder County, will meet tonight. That number was determined by the 2016 Presidential vote in the areas of each county within the 85th District.

Conferees will choose between David Rowe, Darwin Swope, Ben Ranck and Clair Moyer. Conner says a simple majority will determine the winner, and subsequent rounds will drop the lowest vote-getter. The special election will take place Tuesday, August 20. The winner will replace Fred Keller, who was elected to represent the 12th U.S. Congressional District in Washington.