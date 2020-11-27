Representative David Rowe Responds to Facebook Comments

HARRISBURG – State House member David Rowe says his ‘justifiable flouting’ is okay because of Gov. Tom Wolf’ previous actions.

WKOK told you about a much talked about, and shared Facebook post by State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) which included a photograph of himself at a bar, holding a beverage in one hand, and his cellphone in the other showing the time 5:01 p.m.

The pic is an a reference to the Thanksgiving Eve drinking restrictions imposed by Governor Tom Wolf this week and was shared thousands of times on social media. It solicited both negative and positive responses from community members and other local leaders.

In an email to WKOK, Rep. Rowe says, “Several months ago, Governor Wolf marched in a BLM protest with thousands of maskless protesters in violation of his own orders and when asked by the press about his hypocrisy, he claimed that BLM was important to him and therefore was justified in flouting his orders. By that standard, any Pennsylvanian should be justified in flouting Governor Wolf’s arbitrary and capricious orders as long as it’s for a reason that is important to them and what is important to me is showing support for the second largest industry in Pennsylvania and the millions of people who rely on that industry to pay their heating bill and put food on the table for their children.”

Rep. Rowe has been invited on, and may appear next week on WKOK’s On The Mark program to discuss this and many other topics.