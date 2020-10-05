Representative Culver hosting Veterans Drive-Thru event

SUNBURY – Valley State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) says she and other state lawmakers want to honor our area veterans despite the pandemic. Instead of a usual Veterans Breakfast, a Veterans Drive-Thru event will be held honoring those in the 108th and 85th districts.

Culver says together with U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) the event will be held Monday, November 9 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the rear parking lot at the former Bon-Ton at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.

During the event, participants will drive a predetermined route lined with local organizations and businesses displaying signs of gratitude. The route will end with recognition and expressions of appreciation from the elected officials.

Those interested in participating in the event should respond at the link below by Thursday, October 15.

Business and Organization Registration

If you have any questions please contact Terri Campbell [email protected] or Betsy Reichenbach [email protected] in Representative Culver’s Office at (570)286-5885.