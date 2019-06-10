Reports: Woman punched district judge

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin woman faces assault charges after punching Shamokin District Judge John Gembic in the face Saturday night. Media reports say Shamokin Police were dispatched to an accident at Ninth and Independence Streets just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

According to reports, 46-year-old Kim Dornsife slammed into Gembic’s truck. Gembic then told police he removed the keys from Dornsife’s vehicle because the woman may have been intoxicated. The woman then punched the judge in the face. Gembic did not seek medical attention after the incident.