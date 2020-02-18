Reports: Shamokin area X-acto stabbing, New Berlin area fire

UNDATED – Two new stories in the local papers this morning:

In Coal Township, police say a stabbing at the Shamokin Middle School injured a student. The News Item reports a 14-year-old stabbed a fellow student on the with an X-acto knife blade January 30. Charges are filed with Northumberland County Juvenile Court Services.

In Union County, a business was gutted by fire Monday. Daily Item reports the building housing Kauffman’s Auto Detailing was destroyed in a 5pm blaze. No injuries were reported at the business located along Smith Road near New Berlin.