DANVILLE — In Montour County, there has been a conviction in the case of a man charged with raping an 8-year-old girl. Published reports today the defendant, 35-year-old Brent Kilgus, was convicted of child rape and five other sex crimes.

Press-Enterprise reports he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs to await sentencing of at least 10-years in jail. Daily Item reports jurors deliberated two hours before convicting him of the crimes at a home in Anthony Township, Montour County.