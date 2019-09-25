Reports: Mifflinburg man found dead after swimming accident

WAPWALLPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY – A sad confirmation in Luzerne County as the body of a 22-year-old Mifflinburg man has been found in Wapwallopen Creek, the man died jumping into a popular but dangerous swimming hole over the weekend.

Media reports say the body of Brenden Snyder was recovered by dive teams Tuesday afternoon in Powder Hole, which is on Wapwallopen Creek. Earlier, we told you Snyder jumped into the water from an abandoned railroad bridge and never resurfaced.

Snyder was a realtor at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Hodrick Realty and a Mifflinburg High School graduate. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Snyder’s family with funeral costs.