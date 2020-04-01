Gov. Wolf extends coronavirus stay-at-home order to all of PA

Individuals may leave their home for reasons such as engaging in outdoor activity while maintaining social distancing, visiting a pharamy or health care professional, or going to the grocery store. Take out restaurants may stay open, beer and limited gun sales are still permitted.

You may also leave to care for a family member, pet, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons. Any travel related to these tasks is also allowed. Anyone working in life-sustaining businesses, health care, child care, news media, law enforcement, federal government or religious institutions is exempt from the stay-at-home order. Governor Wolf says imposing this order is the state’s best option.

When asked about any possible enforcement of the stay-at-home order, the governor says Pennsylvania State Police efforts are still focused on making sure non-essential businesses are complying with his order to close physical locations.

Individuals experiencing homelessness are not subject to this order but are strongly urged to find shelter. Government agencies are also urged to take steops needed to provide shelter for those individuals. Much more information is posted at WKOK.com.