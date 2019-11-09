Report: Victor Hare dead of natural causes

NORTHUMBERLAND – Victor Hare, convicted of the overdose death of a nine-year-old boy, has died. The State Department of Corrections tells The Daily Item the 63-year-old Point Township man died Wednesday of natural causes. He was housed at SCI Laurel Highlands where he was serving 25 to 50 years after the fatal overdose of Korbin Rager in 2014.

Hare was convicted in April 2017. He was most recently fighting to have his case overturned, but in July, the state Supreme Court indicated he would not have his case heard.