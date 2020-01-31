Report: Threat at Geisinger in Danville has led to charges

DANVILLE – Police in Danville say a Berwick man threatened to drive his car through the Geisinger entrance over frustration with an appointment scheduling.

The Press-Enterprise reports today, 65-year-old William Somers threatened to drive through the front of the building and is now facing felony charges of making terroristic threats. They say the threat was issued last Sunday and began with a phone call to the facility in Mahoning Township, Montour County.

Geisinger security heightened their alert level at the time and an additional officer was placed on roving patrol near the front entrance. A preliminary hearing for Somers is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 6 before District Judge Marvin Shrawder.