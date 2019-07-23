Report: Talen, Pattern Energy to partner on Washingtonville solar project

WASHINGTONVILLE – In Montour County, hundreds of solar panels will go up near Talen Energy’s Washingtonville power plant. Talen Energy is planning a solar project with another energy partner. According to The Daily Item, Anthony Township Supervisor Chairman Richard Hess said Talen officials had met with township representatives.

The Daily Item says Talen has partnered with Pattern Energy to develop a 100-Megawatt solar project. It’s on land surrounding Talen’s Montour plant. Project details are still unknown at this time, but the project is in its early stages.

Preliminary estimates target completion in late 2021. According to The Daily Item, Greg Molter, Derry Township Supervisor Chairman and Montour County Planning Commission Director, says the company would have to submit a land development plan. He says the company would also need to apply for zoning permits.