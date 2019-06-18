Report: Sunbury teen had gummies w/ LSD, other drugs

SUNBURY – A Sunbury teen is jailed on felony drug charges after being found with over 200 LSD units, including some on gummies. The Daily Item reports 19-year-old Kody Kratzer was arrested Monday after city police found with over 200 LSD units on him…That included 13 sour patch kid gummies laced with acid.

Sunbury Police also tell The Daily Item Kratzer was discovered with over 100 grams of marijuana and other controlled substances. Officers were called to Kratzer’s home by Northumberland County Probation officers just after 6 p.m. Monday, when probation was there for a routine check.

Kratzer is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was taken to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.