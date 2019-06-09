Report: Police say driver fled after Route 15 accident

LEWISBURG – Police are looking for a driver who sped away from an accident on Route 15 involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The Daily Item reports the accident occurred at the corner of Route 15 and Fourth Street in the Lewisburg area Saturday night. Buffalo Valley Regional Police tell The Daily Item the driver of a black Nissan Maxima or Altima pulled out of a Wendy’s parking lot, and drove across five lanes of traffic, causing the collision.

Officers tell The Daily Item the Nissan was last seen heading north on Route 15. Police say neither driver was at fault. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a Valley hospital, but the severity of injuries are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Valley Regional Police at 570-524-5151.