Report: Patriot League expected to cancel basketball games until 2021

LEWISBURG – It look as though they’re won’t be basketball at Bucknell University until after the new year due to the pandemic. CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein reports The Patriot League is expected to cancel its non-conference games in November and December. It will then begin an 18-game league only schedule Janurary 1.

Rothstein says The Patriot League will now likely join the Ivy League as the only conferences in Division 1 that won’t be a part of college basketball’s non-conference schedule this upcoming season.