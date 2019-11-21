Aunt: Arabella Parker still with small chance of survival, still critical

DANVILLE – An update on three-year-old Arabella Parker, who was taken off life support Wednesday. Mandy Kegler, Parker’s aunt, tells us Parker did open her eyes and is breathing on her own, but it is just a reflex, as the child is in a coma.

Kegler tells us Parker’s oxygen is a little lower then it should be, but her heart rate is where it should be. The child is on medication for comfort, and Kegler says Parker most likely will never wake up from the coma.

Vigils have been held this week for the child, most recently in Sunbury Wednesday night.