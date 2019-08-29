Report: Kelly Township would prefer to exit BVRA

LEWISBURG – Kelly Township may soon no longer be a member of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority. According to The Daily Item, Stephen Metzler, one of the township’s four appointees to the BVRA board, says it’s his belief the township would prefer to withdraw if given the opportunity.

The Daily Item reports Metzler says his township’s membership was largely unknown within its municipal government. The township is also not a financial contributor to the Recreation Authority. The Daily Item says the township does maintain its own parks and the Recreation Authority has not stake in any youth or adult recreation activities there.