Report: Judge dismisses perjury charge against former officer

SUNBURY – A former Northumberland County correctional officer will not be facing a perjury charge after allegedly lying under oath in August. The Daily Item reports the charge against 49-year-old Holly Olvany of Sunbury was dismissed at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

We last told you Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz alleged Olvany made at least two false statements under oath, claiming she had an appointment to drop off a urine sample for testing when she did not.

Olvany faced charges earlier this year on having drugs at the prison but five of the six criminal charges were dropped.