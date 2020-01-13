Report: Judge denies bail reduction for Christy Willis

SUNBURY – The mother of Jahrid Burgess, the accused killer in the Trevorton child abuse case, was denied on a bail reduction request in Northumberland County Court. The Daily Item reports 50-year-old Christy Willis will remain locked up on $200,000 cash bail…this after Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor denied the request Monday.

Willis is charged with providing numerous false and misleading statements and attempted to prevent authorities from investigation the abuse of the late three-year-old Arabella Parker. The Daily Item says Willis continues to claim Stonington state police ‘misunderstood her’ at the time of the incident.

County DA Tony Matulewicz asked the bail reduction request be denied, stating if Willis would’ve acted quicker and tried not to help her son and Parker’s mother, 24-year-old Samantha Delcamp, the child may have had a chance to survive.

Delcamp is also still facing homicide charges in the case.