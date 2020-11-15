PA Governor meeting with regional governors on new restrictions

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is meeting with the governors of New York, New Jersey and other northeastern states this weekend to discuss possibly coordinating new restrictions to help curb COVID-19 spread as as a second wave of the coronavirus grips the region. That according to NJ Advance Media.

The summit is also including the governors of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the group was to discuss possibly coordinating more regulations on bars, restaurants, and gyms, as well as limits on gatherings and interstate travel.

It’s unclear what the steps may be, and no major announcements have yet been made.