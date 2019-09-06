Report: Former Northumberland bank exec mismanaged funds

SUNBURY – Northumberland National Bank is out over $1 million after a former bank executive mismanaged funds over a 12-year period. The Daily Item reports former director and senior trust officer, Scott Heintzelman, must now pay $100,000 in civil penalties to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Current bank Chairman, President and CEO Don Steele tells The Daily Item he was aware of the situation and not commenting. Steele also says the bank lost $1.2 million.

Steele tells The Daily Item customers were refunded more than two years ago and the bank is currently seeking action against former accountants of the bank. No customers are in danger. The Daily Item says the bank suffered additional losses because of attorney, consultant and accountant fees.