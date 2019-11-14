Report: Aunt gets full custody of child abuse victim

SUNBURY – A three-year-old girl who is the victim of the much talked about Trevorton child abuse case, that girl is now in full custody of one of her relatives.

The Daily Item reports the aunt of three-year-old Arabella Parker, is now the legal guardian…this after a Northumberland County judge made the decision during a hearing Wednesday morning. The Daily Item says Mandy Kegler of Sunbury now has full custody of the child who is still battling for her life at Geisinger.

Parker’s mother, 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp is due in Northumberland County Court Friday afternoon. The mother of Delcamp’s boyfriend who allegedly abused the child, 50-year-old Christy Willis, is also due in county court Friday, after being accused of covering up the incident.