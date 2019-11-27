 REPORT: Arabella Parker’s funeral delayed, father objects to services

SUNBURY – It looks as though it will be at least a few weeks until the funeral of three-year-old Arabella Parker is held. She died last week at Geisinger following the October 10 Trevorton child abuse incident. Parker’s aunt, Mandy Kegler, tells us the funeral will be delayed until a December 12 court hearing. She says that hearing will decide how to proceed with burial arrangements for Parker.

Kegler tells us Karl Parker, Arabella’s father is refusing to let funeral arrangements proceed, which is a cremation.

Karl Parker is currently jailed at SCI-Coal Township on a DUI charge. Delcamp and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess, are also jailed for the incident.