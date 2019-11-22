Pastor Gittens: Arabella died surrounded by family and prayers

DANVILLE – Arabella Parker, who’s been at the center of the Trevorton child abuse case, has died. Pastor Mark Gittens tells us, the three-year-old died around 1:20 p.m. Friday. He said he and other family members were taking turns holding her and praying for her. He said the child’s aunt, Mandy Kegler and other close family members have been with Arabella continuously this week.

He says Parker’s health has been declining slowly this week since she was taken off life supports Wednesday. Parker had been at Geisinger since a severe abuse incident October 10.

Currently, the child’s mother, 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton is jail for endangering the welfare of children and other charges.

Her boyfriend, 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton, is jailed for allegedly severely assaulting the child.

Additionally, Burgess’ mother, 50-year-old Christy Willis of Sunbury is charged with false reporting and other charges.

Earlier, Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz told us homicide charges could follow if the child died from her injuries. He tells us Friday he cannot comment further at this time.

Vigils were held across the Valley this week to pray for Parker’s. He said, Arabella Parker, was loved.