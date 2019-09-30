Replacing pipes causes detours in Northumberland County

LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP- Some detours possible in lower Northumberland County this week, starting today. Penn DOT is doing a pipe replacement project on Hallowing Run Road in Lower Augusta Township today and tomorrow. The road is closed until 4:00 today. Tomorrow, Hickory Hollow Road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A detour will be in place during those hours. If the weather causes a delay, the work will be shifted to the next good weather day.