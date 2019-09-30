Home
Replacing pipes causes detours in Northumberland County

WKOK Staff | September 30, 2019 |

LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP-  Some detours possible in lower Northumberland County this week, starting today.  Penn DOT is doing a pipe replacement project on Hallowing Run Road in Lower Augusta Township today and tomorrow.  The road is closed until 4:00 today.  Tomorrow, Hickory Hollow Road  will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.  A detour will be in place during those hours.  If the weather causes a delay, the work will be shifted to the next good weather day.

