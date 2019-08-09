Repairs to Danville river bridge this weekend

DANVILLE – There will be some traffic delays this weekend, and for the next several weekends, on the Danville/Riverside bridge. PennDOT says they’ll be doing concrete repairs on the bridge deck the span which carries Route 54 between Montour and Northumberland Counties.

PennDOT says work will get underway each Friday at 7 p.m. Traffic will be restored to normal conditions by 6 a.m. Monday morning. Two-way traffic will be maintained but there will be lane shifts as needed.

PennDOT also says the same contractor will replace an existing epoxy overlay on a bridge on Route 54 just north of Washingtonville. This work will begin Friday afternoon and traffic will be reduced to a single lane under flagging.