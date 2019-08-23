Home
Repairs this weekend on Route 54 River Bridge in Danville

Repairs this weekend on Route 54 River Bridge in Danville

WKOK Staff | August 23, 2019 |

DANVILLE – More delays on the Danville-Riverside Bridge are expected as crews will continue repair work on the Danville side of the bridge starting tonight. PennDOT tells us work will begin around 7 p.m. tonight and will be completed by Monday.

 

All weekend there will be times when traffic will be controlled by flagging, which may cause long delays.  Thursday, motorists experienced about 10-20 minute delays on Route 11 north and southbound and Route 54 westbound due to various repair work by PennDOT.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff