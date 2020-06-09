Rep. Rowe says black Democrats protest was ‘political theater’

LEWISBURG – One of the Valley state representatives says Monday’s protest on the house floor by black Democrats was nothing but ‘political theater.’ Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) shared these strong comments on WKOK’s On The Mark program.

He was talking about the lawmakers who took over the podium for about 90 minutes at the start of Monday’s voting session. They wanted to force action on several police reform bills. But Rowe claims these lawmakers didn’t have an organized agenda, “It was evident after the fact, when the speaker essentially asked the demonstrators, ‘Where is this list?’ They kept talking about they had all these bills they thought were stalled, they were advocating for these bills they claim were being blocked, but when they were asked for the list, they didn’t even have one prepared.”

During their protest, some democrats hung a Black Lives Matter banner from the speaker’s dais. The protest was then ‘paused’ after Speaker of the House Mike Turzai said he would meet with leaders of both parties and would support holding a special session on police reform.

Rep. Rowe says even when passionate about his own policies, he’d never go as far as the black lawmakers did, “I do not see myself at any point upending centuries of established decorum and order to simply make a statement. There are plenty of opportunities to speak on the house floor. But to shut down the House of Representatives in defiance of the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania is a dangerous thing.”

Hear the rest of Rowe’s comments from On The Mark on the WKOK Podcast Page.