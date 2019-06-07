Rep. Leach Accused of Rape: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/7/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic leader of the Pennsylvania Senate says an investigation of sexual misconduct claims against Montgomery County state Sen. Daylin Leach found a “lengthy pattern of troubling behavior” and that he should resign. Leach, however, said Thursday he feels vindicated after getting to read a summary of the findings. Minority Leader Jay Costa says the report in no way absolves Leach.

Costa spent hours behind closed doors Wednesday, going over the findings with other Democratic senators, a meeting that didn’t include Leach. Costa says Leach’s actions created an unprofessional and sexualized environment that shouldn’t be tolerated in the workplace. Leach posted online a summary of the investigation into claims that included a woman’s allegation that Leach raped her in 1991 while he represented her mother in a criminal matter.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has dropped in on the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, where he toured a robotics maker and urged Congress to pass a new trade pact with Canada and Mexico. Pence’s Thursday visit comes as President Donald Trump’s campaign is ramping up its re-election effort in a state where he scored a surprise 2016 win and delivered a crushing loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

At York-based JLS Automation, Pence told the crowd the robotics company would benefit from the new trade pact. Trump became the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The man who’s been serving as acting Pennsylvania State Police commissioner for more than a year is now in the job on a permanent basis. The state Senate this week voted unanimously to confirm Col. Robert Evanchick to oversee the agency of more than 6,500 troopers and other employees.

The 61-year-old Evanchick is a Wilkes-Barre native who has been with PSP since 1981.

He’s been a station and trooper commander, deputy operations commissioner and head of the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf made him acting commissioner in March 2018, to replace Col. Tyree Blocker after he retired.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is upholding a ban on state-level candidates being nominated by more than one political party for the same office. The justices ruled Wednesday against a state House member’s attempt to run in Philadelphia under both the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party.

The court’s four-justice majority says the rule against cross-nominations doesn’t infringe on rights of free speech or free association. They say double nominations would make it more difficult to measure public support for parties and determine how many signatures candidates will need for future races. The case involves state Rep. Chris Rabb, who won the 2016 Democratic nomination and the fall election. Rabb’s nominating papers to run as the candidate of the Working Families Party was rejected by the state.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Want to hear more from Barack and Michelle Obama? Here’s your chance. The production company run by the former first couple is teaming up with Spotify to produce a series of podcasts for the platform. Under terms of a deal announced yesterday, the former president and first lady will develop and lend their voices to select podcasts to be heard exclusively on Spotify. The ex-president says the podcasts provide an opportunity to “foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think.”

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — Assault with a deadly condiment? Not quite, but a Florida man is facing criminal charges for allegedly pouring ketchup on his girlfriend while she slept. Court documents in Pinellas Park say authorities have laid a first-degree misdemeanor domestic battery charge on Peter Wagman for the incident last Sunday.

His girlfriend of 11 years told investigators she woke up in the middle of the night to find her boyfriend pouring the tomato-based condiment on her _ and raining curse words on her. Heather King says the two had been arguing over her infidelity before she went to sleep and when she woke up, she was covered in ketchup. Wagman denies the allegation _ though an arrest report says there was ketchup on his pants. No word on why ketchup was the weapon of choice in this case.

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in a Colorado community are gauging support for demolishing Columbine High School and rebuilding it nearby. In a letter yesterday, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Jason Glass says the school building has remained “a source of inspiration” for people with a dark interest in the 1999 shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher. In April, a Florida teenager who authorities say was obsessed with the shooting and may have been planning an attack in Colorado just ahead of the 20th anniversary was found dead in an apparent suicide.

The district also released an online survey to assess community support for a ballot measure earmarking $60 million to $70 million for a Columbine construction project. Preliminary ideas include preserving the library built after the 1999 shooting and incorporating it into a new school building. Glass says the number of people trying to enter the school or trespassing on its grounds reached record levels this year as the community marked the 20th anniversary of the massacre.

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A volunteer water rescue team saved an 8-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn. News outlets report that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island on Monday when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly half a mile out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue say the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop.

Rescue crews say family members called 911 and the team used a raft to reach the boy and bring him back to shore. WWAY-TV reports other floats blew out to sea several times last year, but this was the first time a child was still on board.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils play the Reds at CBP at 6:30pm. The Phillies will be on the radio while the Late Day News Roundup and CBS Sportsradio will be on WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season. The deal adds four years to Wentz’s rookie contract. Wentz is 23-17 in three seasons as the starting quarterback but has missed 13 games, including five playoff contests over the past two years.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz allowed consecutive home runs to Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco in the second inning of a 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, a subpar outing that may give the Atlanta Braves added reason to pursue free agent Dallas Keuchel. Josh Bell had three doubles, increasing his major league-leading total to 25, and had two RBIs to take sole possession of the big league lead with 58.

