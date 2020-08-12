Rep. Culver supports parents at PIAA events, districts’ autonomy

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s state lawmakers is hoping local school districts will be allowed to make the decision about having, or not having, fall sports. She’s also hoping parents will be able to attend those events. State house member Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) said she signed two letters from the Republican caucus which were sent to the governor’s office and the PIAA.

Rep. Culver also says letting districts decide fall sports gives them the opportunity to express different comfort levels in handling those events during the pandemic. She says parents/guardians should be allowed at PIAA events for safety reasons, should anything happen to a student-athlete during a game.

Culver is encouraging constituents to contact the governor’s office and the PIAA to give their opinions on what should be done in deciding whether fall sports should be played.

Meanwhile, two pieces of similar legislation were introduced Tuesday – one would give districts the power to decide on fall sports, including whether spectators are permitted. The other would allow children to repeat a year of schooling for a lack of quality education or missing out on a year of athletics due to the pandemic.