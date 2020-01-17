Rep. Culver: Officials working on short and long-term plans for UPMC Sunbury

SUNBURY – Various Valley lawmakers and community leaders are working to pick up the pieces after the early partial closure of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury in a few weeks. State Representative Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) offered an update on WKOK’s On The Mark Friday.

Culver says ambulance services are now a concern with UPMC Sunbury’s Emergency Room included in the announced early closures, “We’ll be meeting with our emergency services folks to work on that here in the next week or so as we move forward.”

Culver says she is also continuing to meet with staff from Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital on how they’re preparing to care for more patients, earlier than expected.

You can see full statements from Geisinger and Evangelical at WKOK.com.

Culver says they also need to quickly address other medical needs of Sunbury residents, “As you get through the ER and admissions, next we have to find primary care physicians for these people. We’ll need to find new EMT’s, there are psychology services, there’s medical detox. I think we’re trying to find the best use, I don’t know if it’ll be at the exact same location at this point.”

Culver says another issue is figuring out the future of the soon to be vacant hospital building, “You quickly come to that conclusion when you’re trying to figure out who can buy it, who can fill it, how do we do this? We don’t own this building, UPMC still owns it. So that’s what we’re trying to nail down from them. What are you doing with this building? What can we expect?”

UPMC says it will cease operations at its Emergency Department, and all inpatient clinical services, including Behavioral Health, as well as inpatient and outpatient surgical services, effective January 31. Outpatient services including Laboratory, Imaging, Occupational Health, and physician outpatient offices will remain open until March 31 as planned.