Rep. Culver: Meeting with AG’s office Thursday on Wood-Mode

HARRISBURG – State officials are now taking action, at the request of a Sunbury attorney, after Wood-Mode’s former owners allegedly stopped providing health insurance funds to former employees. The health care was cut off about a month before Wood-Mode shut down.

Valley State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) tells us there is a meeting scheduled for this Thursday afternoon with members of the State Attorney General’s Office. Culver tells us she and other legislators hope to get answers on the status on any pending investigation into Wood-Mode’s former owners handling health insurance and pension funds.

Culver tells us she, along with Sunbury Attorney Joel Wiest, State Senator John Gordner’s (R-27th, Berwick) office, State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg), and Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz will attend Thursday’s meeting.

We last told you in a letter sent to former employees, Geisinger said Wood-Mode stopped providing funds to pay for health services as of April 8. But according to Geisinger, health coverage ended May 17, meaning claims in that time frame are now being denied.