Renovations for new Snyder County offices could cost $1.88 million

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County could be spending big money to turn a former bank into offices. According to The Daily Item, the county could spend about $1.88 million expanding its offices into the former M&T Bank adjacent from the courthouse in Middleburg. The Daily Item says the county purchased the former bank for $245,000 in October 2017. The county also received a $500,000 state grant to offset renovation costs. A public meeting with department leaders will be held in late July or early August.

The project includes a new central public entrance to serve both buildings, along with an elevator in the former bank that was vacant for two years before the county purchased the building. The Daily Item says the project will be put out for bid in January 2020.