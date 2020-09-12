Renovations at the Union County Library

LEWISBURG— A new addition and renovation project begins this week at the Public Library for Union County. The project will relocate and expand the children’s area, provide quiet and convenient spaces for adult library users, and create efficiencies for library staff.

A new almost 1200 square foot addition is being added to the south front side of the building to house the new Children’s Library. Magazines, newspapers, large print books, DVD and books on CD will be moved closer to the library’s main entrance. A reconfigured check-out desk will maximize space and adapt to changing methods of providing services.

Library Board President Don Adams says the renovations will also help the recent need for social distancing for all ages. Anticipated completion of the project is Spring 2021. The library was awarded a $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund Grant for this project.