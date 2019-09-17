Renovation at existing Midd-West soccer field complete, first game Thursday

MIDDLEBURG – The first phase of revitalizing the athletic complex at Midd-West School District’s Middleburg campus is just about complete. Midd-West Superintendent Rick Musselman tells us the renovation of the existing soccer stadium, which includes new turf and fencing, is almost finished. The first game on the new turf is scheduled to take place Thursday for varsity boys soccer. The Mustangs will host Warrior Run at 7 p.m.

Musselman says field hockey and softball will also play in the existing stadium. He says lining has been installed for those sports. Musselman says varsity football may not play in the existing stadium this year, but could possibly next season for the team’s first year in the Heartland Athletic Conference. Musselman says temporary football lining can be installed and goal posts have already been put in place. He says football could play its last two home games there next season.

The rest of the project, up for vote in two weeks, includes a new, separate 2,000-seat stadium project. We last told you JPD Architects has been working with school administrators on plans for the new stadium, which will be located adjacent to the current stadium. Musselman says the plan for now is to have football, lacrosse, and track play at the new stadium.