SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University will not be finishing the fall semester in person, after a number of active COVID-19 cases have been reported the last few days. According to its dashboard, Susquehanna says it’s moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester. The dashboard says there are now 21 active cases, with 35 total.

Students were scheduled to leave campus next week for Thanksgiving break, and will not return until the delayed spring semester begins January 25.