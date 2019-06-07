Rehabilitation grant given to Northumberland County for courthouse

SUNBURY — Northumberland County has been awarded a state grant. According to Senator John R. Gordner, a Keystone Historic Preservation grant worth $23,500 was awarded to the county.

Through the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission (PHMC), the grant money will used to conduct various studies and create future plans for the rehabilitation of the Northumberland County Courthouse. The studies will also contain ideas and information for future rehabilitation projects that will maintain the historic authenticity of the courthouse.

Total grant awards, statewide, have been approved in the amount of $2,569,000.